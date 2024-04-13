Nollywood legend John Okafor, ‘Mr Ibu’ to be laid to rest in June

The family of veteran Nollywood actor John Okafor, fondly known by fans as Mr Ibu, has announced plans for his burial.

In a statement signed by Elder Sunday Okafor, Mr Ibu’s elder brother, the family revealed the burial will take place on June 28th, 2024, in his hometown of Eziokwe Amuri, Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State.

A five-day ceremony will honor the late actor’s life and legacy. Festivities will commence on Tuesday, June 25th, with a high-profile novelty match. A special evening dedicated to Mr Ibu, dubbed “Mr Ibu’s Night,” will follow on Wednesday, June 26th, featuring a candlelight procession and live performances.

On Thursday, June 27th, a Christian Wake will be held at his family compound in Eziokwe Amuri. The funeral service itself will be held on Friday, June 28th. The family will conclude the commemorations with a Church Thanksgiving service for family, friends, and well-wishers on Sunday, June 30th.

“The Okafor family wishes to honor the loving memory of our hero and legend, John Ikechukwu Okafor,” the statement reads. “Even in death, he leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, and liveliness.”

The family extends a warm invitation to the public to join them as they celebrate and lay to rest their beloved son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and in-law.