Nollywood legend, Amaechi Muonagor dies at 61

The Nollywood actor, Amaechi Muonagor, reportedly died today, March 24, after suffering from kidney-related issues, diabetes, and stroke.

In 2023, he suffered a stroke that led to partial paralysis of his left leg.

According to sources close to him, he was undergoing weekly dialysis and physiotherapy to treat the paralysis brought on by stroke.

His death comes just days after he cried out for financial assistance on social media to enable him pay for a kidney transplant.

The actor appeared in scores of Nigerian movies. He was famous for his role in Aki and Paw Paw, where he played the father of two mischief-making young boys.

He is survived by his wife, Hope Chikodi Muonagor, and their children.

His fans have gone on X to mourn him.