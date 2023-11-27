Nollywood actor Sylvester Madu escapes death in Cameroon

At least three people were killed while popular Nigerian actor Sylvester Madu narrowly escaped death after being ambushed by gunmen at a Cameroonian bar, Sunday.

The actor had been in Bamenda, Cameroon, at the invitation of local filmmakers to shoot a film titled ‘Abakwa’, it was gathered.

However, while Sylvester and the team were relaxing at a leisure site in Bamenda last night, commotion arose when infamous Cameroonian militia Ambazonia Boys, also known as Amba Boys, struck.

The Amba Boys said that the owner of the bar brought Sylvester without first settling them. This argument became heated, resulting in a shootout.

Panic engulfed the recreation area, with many finding refuge on the ground. It was gathered that the Nigerian actor hid in the VIP section, crouching in a corner.

According to reports, military forces quickly intervened to restore order. When they arrived, they engaged the Amba Boys, and Sylvester was carried away in a military vehicle.

According to reports at least eight people were injured along with the dead in the fracas.