Noel Akpata appointed into WSIF’s global steering committee

Noel Akpata, a seasoned innovation strategy consultant has been recently appointed into the Global Steering Committee of the World Social Innovation Forum (WSIF).

The appointment was made in June at the headquarters of WSIF in Silicon Valley, USA. The World Social Innovation Forum is a global platform of social change-makers, social innovators, impact investors, policymakers and thought leaders in government, non-profit, and corporate sectors.

It aims to improve the lives of global citizens by building stronger, healthier communities across the world and providing a unique combination of educating, engaging, and connecting leaders in areas like impact investment, digital women entrepreneurship, digital healthcare, digital education, and smart city/village initiatives.

Akpata also the founder at drnoelakpata.com attributed his appointment to the need for increased awareness centred on the development and practice of social innovation across the globe.

“Governments alone can never transform society on its own, social innovation driven collaborative governance anchored on trust and accountability is the only way forward,” He said.

Akpata, who has been Africa Director of Zurich based Global think tank, Horasis, an organization that hosts annual meetings to advance solutions to the most critical challenges facing corporations today, since 2012, had recently on October 31, 2020, co-led a delegation to a meeting hosted by the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR) at the Presidential Villa, where the Government of Nigeria endorsed the creation of the Horasis-Nigeria Economic Development Forum and the hosting of Horasis economic development initiatives in Nigeria.

The meeting was attended by members of the Federal executive council including the Minister of Finance, Minister of Trade and Investment, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Information, Minister of Agriculture and Chief of Staff to President Buhari.

The delegation included the Chairman of Horasis in Nigeria and Former Minister of National Planning Dr. Shamsudeen Usman, Chairman Nigeria Governors Forum, Governor Kayode Fayemi, President Manufacturers Association of Nigeria and Group Executive Director Dangote Group, Engr. Mansur Ahmed alongside several captains of industry.

Akpata is also the founder of initiatives like the Nigeria Feeds the World Initiative, Nigeria Electricity Market Summit Group and Horasis-Nigeria Economic Development Council. He supports leadership and innovation efforts in Public and private sector organizations through his consulting firm, StratexPro.