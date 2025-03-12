Zuriel Oduwole an education advocate and the youngest Nigerian ever nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, will headline the Sterling Leadership Series (SLS) on March 14, speaking on leadership, education, and youth empowerment.

Oduwole’s advocacy started early. In 2010, at just 10 years old, she became the youngest person to appear in Forbes. By 2013, she was listed among the 100 Most Influential People by New African Magazine, and in 2014, she became the youngest self-produced filmmaker to have her work screened. She has since been featured on CNBC, Bloomberg TV, BBC, and CNN.

“Zuriel challenges perspectives and inspires progress. We are proud of her recognition as the youngest Nigerian ever nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize,” Abubakar Suleiman, Sterling Bank CEO , said describing the 23-year-old as a bold voice in global policy.

Over the years, Oduwole has met with more than 36 Presidents and Prime Ministers, engaging in policy discussions on education, gender equality, and youth development. She has advised governments, including Mozambique on ending child marriage and Egypt during the Arab blockade crisis, and played a role in peace discussions across Africa. Her work has taken her to countries like Jamaica, Croatia, Kenya, Tanzania, Liberia, South Sudan, Malta, Guyana, and Namibia.

“Advocacy is not just about words but meaningful action. I’m excited to engage in discussions that drive change,” Oduwole said ahead of the event.

The Sterling Leadership Series, organised by Sterling Bank, is themed “The Audacity to Do.” It has previously featured Wole Soyinka, Segun Odegbami, Omobola Johnson, Howard French, and Tunde Onakoya.

