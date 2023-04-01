Top 50 inspiring authors, showcasing literary energy, inspiration

Sabistation Media and RankBank.org have released a list of the top 50 most inspiring authors, as selected by a special board.

The board consisted of literary experts and enthusiasts, who carefully curated the list based on the authors’ ability to inspire readers through their works.

According to Ediale Kingsley, managing director of Sabistation Media, some of these authors bring a certain literary energy to their works, while others, like Sefi Atta’s Everything Good Will Come and Chimamanda Adichie’s Americanah, are just books that seem to have lives of their own.

Regardless of status, genre, or category, the selected authors have one thing in common – they are either pushing an inspiring lifestyle or their works and books are inspiring. “We have carefully selected these authors because we believe that their works have the power to inspire readers to become better versions of themselves,” says Mike Osunbor, Rank Bank director.

The list, which is in no particular order, includes renowned authors such as Wole Soyinka, Ngozi Odocha PhD., and Chimamanda Adichie, as well as up-and-coming authors such as Abi Dare and Tomi Adeyemi.

The list also includes non-fiction books such as Eno Sam’s Profiting as a Writer and Phil Maduagwu’s The Exciting Adventures of a Boring Consultant, alongside fiction works like Yemisi Akinbinu’s ROLLER COASTER and Lola Shoneyin’s The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives.

The list showcases the diversity and richness of African literature and encourages readers to explore the works of these inspiring authors.

Read also: How techpreneur is redefining photography business

Whether you are looking for inspiration in your personal life or in your professional endeavors, there is something for everyone on this list. Here are the top 50 selected in no particular order:

Suanu Moni, The Financial House; Wole Soyinka, Death and the King’s Horsemen; Femi Osofisan, Women of Owu; Udunma Ikoro, The Intentional Woman; Ayobami Adebayo, Stay with Me; Eno Sam, Profiting as a Writer;

Ogechi Adili, Lady Justice Has Been Raped; Bisola-Mariam, How To Kill Your Spouse; Adaobi Tricia, I do not come to you by chance; Chimamanda Adichie, Americanah; Fola Folagbade, Don’t call me lucky; Emmanuel Olatunji,How to Never be broke again; Mark Onyekachi, A Tale of Two Neighbours; Akpoebi Nora Ojeke, Talo: An African love story and Ngozi Odocha PhD., Look Great At 70.

More authors and book titles include

Sam Obafemi, Fans don’t pay; Izuhunwa Amadasu, ROOFTOP: My Struggles and Triumph over Stage 4 Cancer; Dorothy De’ame Hirse, We Say Their Name My Journey Through Loss, Grief and Healing; Oluwatoyin Aralepo, How to Attract Billion-dollar Investors; Amarachi Okoro, Step by Step Child Nutrition; Folake Sanu, Life Lessons from a Nigerian Wonder Woman.

Paul Foh, IRRESISTIBLE; Praise Ohanwe, Digital Products Mastery; Madu Ibrahim, The Flag Lieutenant; Phil Maduagwu, The Exciting Adventures of a Boring Consultant; Oluchi Madu, The Lighted Candle; Efemena Upama, Marriage as God Intends; Sam Adeyemi, Lead; Laju Iren, Dating intelligently; Nike Folagbade, Untold Secrets That Wreck Marriages; Christine Vidal-Wachuku, Breaking Barriers; Ini Akpan, Yes is Coming; Zuriel Omo-Oikeh, THE DIARY OF AN AMAZING KID; Akwugo Anyaegbunam, 101 Ways to Boost Your Income and Emeka Nobis, Your Book Will Sell.

Abi Dare, The Girl with the louding voice; Ugonne Ann Okonkwo, The Birthing; Nnedi Okorafor, Who fears death; Sefi Atta, Everything Good will Come;

Amaka Omo-Oikeh, Disruptive Parenting; Yemisi Akinbinu, ROLLER COASTER; Lola Shoneyin, The secret lives of baba segi’s wives; Tomi Adeyemi, Children of blood and bones; Dokun Nochirionye, How To Lead Your Child To Christ; Debola Deji Kurunmi, Firebrand Runners; Anita Adefuye, Reve-Healed; Bridget Oyefeso-Odusami, Built for the Storm; Deborah David, Work Easy; Seun Akinlua, My people living in diaspora and Chika Unigwe, On black sister’s street.