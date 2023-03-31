How techpreneur is redefining photography business

Felix Adebusola is a torch bearer in the media sphere, with an impeccable record in photography through his media establishment, Felix Crown Fotografi.

The photographer, who graduated from the University of Ibadan in 2015, studied agricultural economics.

However, his passion for media and photography steered him in the direction of multiple interstate travels to find a balance and course through an exponential trajectory in photography during his National Youth Service Corps in 2016.

One year later, Felix anchored in Lagos State and has since established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the photography ecosystem.

In 2021, he was honoured at the African Choice Awards, where he won in the Best Photographer category.

His brand, “Felix Crown Fotografi,” has a huge target demographic and a coveted and impressive client list that includes local and international brands, corporations, products, and services.

He has worked with deposit banks and fast-moving consumer goods (FCMG) companies in Nigeria. Felix has also worked with Nigerian celebrities like Adesua Wellington, Banky Wellington, Omotola Jalade, Mo Abudu, Toke Makinwa, Funke Akindele, and Sada Okoya among others.

According to Felix, the future of high-tech photography and media is now and Felix Crown Fotografi is resolute to ride that wave, to transmute and occupy even more space in the creative sphere, using technology and media to unlock higher vibrations of excellence.

“Contemporary photography is a great way to explore and document our world, from everyday moments to the unique and unexpected. It allows us to see the world through an artistic lens. It is also a great way to capture special moments,” said Felix.

Driven by the passion to impact lives positively, one creative opportunity at a time, he has carried out his corporate social responsibility brilliantly, through free training and mentorship endeavours.

The photographer is also creating and empowering a new, vibrant ecosystem bursting with genius photography intelligence that he has passed on, thus cancelling the employment deficit in Nigeria.

“There are a lot more charity projects in the pipeline,” he said