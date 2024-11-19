No single individual spokesperson for Tinubu, Onanuga clarifies as Bwala claims Ajuri’s seat

Bayo Onanuga, special adviser to the president on information and strategy

Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser of information and strategy to President Bola Tinubu, has clarified that there is no single individual spokesperson in the presidency.

Onanuga made this clarification in a statement released on his X account on Monday evening, announcing restructuring in the president’s communication team.

According to Onanuga, Sunday Dare, hitherto the special adviser on public communication and national orientation is now the special adviser, on media and public communications.

Also, Daniel Bwala – announced last week as the special adviser, of media and public communication, is now the special adviser of policy communication.

Speaking earlier on Channels Television, Bwala, an ex-media aide to Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the last presidential election, said he has taken over the role vacated by Ajuri Ngelale, the special adviser to the president on media and publicity who stepped down in September.

When asked if he would be the boss of Onanuga, who has been leading the president’s media team since Ajuri’s exit, Bwala responded negatively.

He added that Onanuga is a respected statesman and ”I can never be drawn into a position where I will rub shoulders with the man.”

Shortly after Bwala’s interview, Onanuga released a statement, stating that he, Bwala and Dare would collectively serve as spokespersons for the government.

Read the full statement below:

STATE HOUSE PRESS STATEMENT

PRESIDENT TINUBU APPROVES RESTRUCTURING OF THE MEDIA AND COMMUNICATIONS TEAM

President Bola Tinubu has re-designated the positions of two recently appointed officials in the State House media and communications team to enhance efficiency within the government’s communication machinery.

The restructuring is as follows:

1. Mr Sunday Dare – hitherto Special Adviser on Public Communication and National Orientation is now the Special Adviser on Media and Public Communications.

2. Mr Daniel Bwala – announced last week as Special Adviser, Media and Public Communication, is now special adviser Policy Communication.

These appointments, along with the existing role of Special Adviser, Information and Strategy, underscore that there is no single individual spokesperson for the Presidency.

Instead, all three Special Advisers will collectively serve as spokespersons for the government.

This approach aims to ensure effective and consistent communication of government policies, decisions, and engagements.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information and Strategy)

