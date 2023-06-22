No salary increase for political office holders, judicial officers — Presidency

The president has debunked rumours of a 114% increase in the salary of the President, Vice President, elected Federal and State political office holders and judicial officers.

A statement dismissing the allegation as mere rumours was shared via the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Media Centre Twitter platform.

According to a statement signed by Dele Alake Special Adviser, Special Duties, Communications & Strategy on Thursday, June 22, it was acknowledged that the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission has the constitutional authority to propose and fix the salaries and allowances of political office holders and judicial officers and that such measures cannot take effect until they have been taken into consideration and approved by the President.

The media center also noted that the RMAFC has responded to this fake story being circulated and has already set the record straight through its Public Relations Manager.

”However, that this unfounded story gained prominence on social media and in a section of mainstream media, again, brings to the fore the danger fake news poses to the society and our national well-being. The misinformation was, obviously, contrived to create ill-will for the new administration, slow down the upward momentum and massive goodwill the Tinubu-led administration is currently enjoying among Nigerians as a result of its fast paced, dynamic and progressive policies”, the statement read.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Media Centre stressed to reporters, media executives, and the general public that information on government actions and policy matters that does not come from authorised official channels should be disregarded and that cross-checking is a best practice for media professionals to ensure factual reporting, which is the cornerstone of ethical journalism.