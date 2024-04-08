No plans to close down Plateau Varsity by NUC – registrar

The Management of the Plateau University, Bokkos, has denied the allegation that the National Universities Commission (NUC) was planning to shut down the institution.

Yakubu Ayuba, the registrar of the university, denied the allegation in a statement on Sunday in Jos.

Recall that the All Progressives Congress (APC), in a statement by Shittu Bamaiyi, its acting publicity secretary in Plateau, alleged that the NUC had concluded plans to close down the university.

Bamaiyi, in the statement, further alleged that the NUC had taken the decision to withdraw the certificate of recognition and accreditation to the institution over what he described as the state government’s meddlesomeness in the management of the university.

But the registrar, in the statement, said such allegation was not only false and misleading, but mischievous, particularly that it was coming from a political party that had no business in the management of a university.

“The attention of the management of Plateau University, Bokkos, has been drawn to a press release by a political party and a letter purported to be written by the NUC to the Visitor to the university circulating on some media platforms.

“This action is capable of causing anxiety and shaking the confidence of students, staff, parents and prospective students; therefore, management wishes to clarify.

The Plateau University is a citadel of knowledge and the legacy of Plateau people should not be dragged into any political contestation, especially those that have no bearing on the university’s academic activities, the registrar said.