No part of Abia will be left behind in infrastructural devt – Otti

…Flags off Arochukwu-Ndi Okereke-Ozu Abam Road

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has flagged off the 30Km Arochukwu-Ndi Okereke- Ozu Abam Road, with a pledge that no part of the state will be left behind in road infrastructural development.

Otti, who stated this at Amuvi, Arochukwu, during the flag off ceremony, said that one of the most important commitments of his government was to improve the living conditions of the people across rural and urban communities through the consistent removal of the many impediments that limited the capacity of individuals and businesses to function at their fullest potential.

He regretted the terrible state of some of the economically-viable roads in the state as a result of neglect by past administrations in the state and said that the cost of the economic loss could not be quantified.

He said that the essence of fixing rural roads was to connect agricultural roads to the urban areas in order to boost the State’s agricultural zones to the urban areas in order to boost the State’s agricultural output and expand economic corridors to create jobs for the youths and stem rural urban migration.

“No part of the state shall be left behind in our push to expand the frontier of economic and social opportunities for individuals, families, businesses to bring relief to our people and reclaim what has been lost through years of neglect.

“Farmers in rural communities find it difficult to move their produce to the markets leading to post harvest losses. As a government that made covenant to bring succour to the people after many years of frustrations, we knew that road construction, rehabilitation and maintenance must be made major priority long before we took our oath of office.

“The Arochukwu-Ndi Okereke-Ozu Abam road will on completion in about 12 months revive the agricultural and allied ecosystem within several communities in Arochukwu and Ohafia LGAs and open an expanded windows for those seeking to tap into the promises of the new Abia by investing here.

“Fixing this road simultaneously with the Umuahia- Uzuakoli-Abiriba-Ohafia road is a strategic initiative to guarantee that a stretch of road from this axis is in optimal shape, making the movement of people, agro and allied communities from the northern part of the state to the urban centres,” he said.

The Abia State governor gave an assurance that the road would be completed within 12 months while he had engaged experienced contractors to handle road construction in the state.

He used the opportunity to appeal to Abians to always pay their taxes. He also informed them that discussion was on with the Federal Government to ensure that work resumes on the Umuahia-Bende-Ohafia-Arochukwu federal road.

Speaking, the Member representing Arochukwu State Constituency, Uchenna Okoro, the Mayor of Arochukwu LGA, Joe Ezearu; Chairman, Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Linus Nto Mbah, and Eze Aro, Eze Eberechukwu Oji narrated how their people had suffered over the neglect of the road for a long period and thanked the governor for coming to their rescue.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Works, Don Oti said construction of the road would bring about economic development of the communities in the area. He assured that the road would be done in line with specifications.