No one is forging Akeredolu’s signature, says Ondo govt

Ondo State Government has described the allegation of forging Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s signature being raised by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Kayode Ajulo, as “utterly preposterous and ludicrous, stemming solely from the figment of their imagination.”

Ajulo, in an interview on Arise Television on Monday, claimed that some government officials of the Ondo State government are signing documents in the name of Governor Akeredolu.

But the Ondo State Government, through the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Akeredolu, Richard Olatunde said that nobody was forging his principal’s signature as Ajulo claimed.

Olatunde said, “This accusation of forging Mr. Governor’s signature is utterly preposterous and ludicrous, stemming solely from the figment of their imagination. I want to assure you that no one is forging Mr. Governor’s signature.

“The circulated content on social media, which some people rely on as evidence, is laughable. They should present a legitimate document to support their claims if they genuinely believe a disparity exists. We are more than willing to investigate the matter and prosecute anyone found culpable thoroughly.

“The main issue is that we cannot entertain baseless speculations and unfounded claims.

“A group of individuals somewhere has assembled two signatures, yet they cannot even determine which one belongs to the governor. They refuse to disclose the allegedly signed documents or provide any information regarding the dates. The individuals behind these fabricated signatures are the real culprits engaging in criminal activities.

“It is disheartening to see a supposed legal practitioner making such statements on national television..

“How did they arrive after forgery? Where is the document that supposedly contained the forged signature? Why are they not revealing the beneficiary of this document? By concealing such a document and engaging in unnecessary media theatrics, they do a great disservice to the state and the people.

“The truth is that only Governor Akeredolu can claim that his signature has been forged. I have spoken to the Governor, who has asked me to refute this claim emphatically. The signature of Mr. Governor is not forged. Please disregard these crisis entrepreneurs. Their real gains are in crisis, not peace.”