No lecturers leave our school over poor remuneration, Bauchi varsity tells ASUU

The Management of Sa’adu Zungur University (SAZU), Bauchi State has faulted assertions by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Bauchi Zone that 30 PhD holders left the institution over poor pay package.

This was contained in a press release issued by Auwal Hassan, the Public Relations Officer of the University, made available to newsmen in Bauchi, which described the report credited to ASUU as misleading, inaccurate and unfounded.

Recall that ASUU had, while addressing a press conference after its special meeting held last Friday at the Sa’adu Zungur University (SAZU) Yuli Campus, decried lack of exit policy in the SAZU.

Namo O. Aku Timothy, Zonal Coordinator, Bauchi Zone who addressed the press, said that the meeting extensively deliberated on lingering issues involving the welfare and working conditions of its members in Sa’adu Zungur University, Bauchi.

He also stated that due to poor pay package, 30 trained PhD holders had resigned and migrated to other institutions where their future was more secure.

But, the Bauchi State University, in a swift reaction to claim, said “The Management of Sa’adu Zungur University (SAZU), Bauchi State, has taken note of a recent publication in some newspapers, alleging that not less than 30 PhD holders have resigned from the university due to poor salary.”

The Management of the University, which debunked the claim, denied receiving any resignation letter from the purported 30 PhD holders or any significant number of academic staff.

According to University, the institution’s record shows that only six PhD have exited or are away from the university in the past one year and ten months of the tenure of the present administration, citing various personal reasons not related to salary concerns.

The press release, which noted that six persons, were dismissed based on abscondment or disciplinary grounds, added that two persons went on sabbatical while two others went on secondment.

The PRO who also explained that one other PhD holder went on leave of absence, noted that the University has a total number of 397 academic staff.

He said that the academic staff include 18 Professors, 9 Readers, 57 Senior Lecturers, 113 Lecturers, I47 Lecturers II, 76 Assistant Lecturers and 77 Graduate Assistants.

The press release pointed out that the University, through the support of Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed had consistently prioritised the welfare and development of its staff, including academics.

The University stressed that the governor has implemented various initiatives to enhance their working conditions, such as timely salary payment and other financial benefits.

Auwal Hassan said, under the leadership of the current administration, since December 2022, the University had timely promoted numerous academic staff with full payment of promotion arrears where applicable.

The press release which said presently, the University has a total number of 80 PhD holders, boasted that it had ensured regular training and retraining of staff in line with the vision and mission of Governor Bala Mohammed.

The University recalled that about 100 academic staff of the institution were recently trained on Writing Grant-Winning Concept Notes and Proposals, organized by the University in collaboration with Centre of Excellence for Research and Innovation (CER).

It added that training of all HoDs and Deans was conducted by the School of Postgraduate Studies, and a proposed capacity building training for junior academics by Directorate of Academic Planning and Quality Assurance.

