No increment in school fees in Kwara State University, says VC

…Inaugurates 7th student union

The Acting Vice-Chancellor of Kwara State University, Malete, Shaykh-Luqman Jimoh, a professor of Islamic Studies, has announced that the school was maintaining the same school fees payable by the students of the institution.

He said that the gesture was part of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq’s determination to ease the burden on parents, considering the current economic hardship, describing it as an act of visionary leadership.

The acting Vice Chancellor, who disclosed this at the inauguration of the 7th Student Union of the University, added that the Governor made the decision to ensure the people of the state continued to have access to qualitative tertiary education.

He noted that the current economic reality where many institutions were increasing fees students would pay would have added to the burden of parents and sponsors of KWASU students.

Jimoh, therefore urged the students to reciprocate the goodwill of Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq by conducting themselves peacefully and making optimal use of the opportunity of schooling at the institution.

While congratulating the new executives, he said that they have been entrusted with a significant responsibility.

“Your roles are pivotal in representing and advocating for the interests of our diverse and vibrant student body.

“The university community has placed its trust in your ability to guide and lead, and it is your duty to fulfil this mandate with the utmost dedication and integrity.

“As the Acting Vice-Chancellor of Kwara State University, I want to assure you that the management is committed to supporting you throughout your tenure. We stand ready to provide the necessary assistance, guidance, and resources that may be required to ensure the success of your leadership,” he said.

The acting VC noted that the success of the election that ushered in the executives demonstrated the collective commitment to uphold democratic ideals and offered the students a platform to develop and exhibit their leadership skills.

In his inauguration speech, the President of the Student Union, Soliu Kolapo Abdulkadir, reiterated his commitment to serve all students regardless of their backgrounds, stating that the mantra of his administration would be “Moving Forward-KWASU4KWASITES.”

Highpoint of the ceremony was the swearing-in of the executives by the Chief Judge, Munfa’at Akanbi.

In attendance were the Dean of Student Affairs and Deans of faculties, executive and members of the alumni of the institution, members of the legislative arm of the Student Union, and members of the Students Electoral Committee.