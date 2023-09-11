KWASU VC charges SSANU excecutive to be committed, responsive, work for varsity’s interest

The Acting Vice Chancellor of Kwara State University (KWASU), Professor Shaykh Luqman Jimoh has charged the newly elected executives of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, KWASU Chapter, to be responsive, committed, and work in tandem for the progress of their members and the University.

Luqman gave the charge when the newly elected executive members in the company of the National Vice President, Western Region of SSANU, Abdulsabur Salam paid him a courtesy call.

The Acting Vice Chancellor congratulated the newly elected Union leaders, advising them to tow the path of constructive engagement with management and their members to promote peace and development in the institution.

Earlier, the chairman Chairman of SSANU, KWASU Chapter, Abdulsalam Jimoh Kannike in his inaugural speech, called for peaceful coexistence between the union and the management of the institution.

He posits that the union under his leadership would create a collaborative relationship through dialogue to resolve issues as they arise, just as he appealed to every member of the association to join hands with his administration in moving the association to an enviable height.

Kannike while commending the outgoing administration, urged them to give his administration the needed support when called on.

Other executive members who were elected into different offices include, Habeeb Omotosho Kamal, Vice Chairperson; Abdulrahman Oyoru Ahmed, Secretary; Nma Salihu Sulaiman, Assistant Secretary; and, Abubakar Muhammed Jimoh, Treasurer.

Others are Ganiyu Olarewaju Ajadi, Financial Secretary; Lawal Sikiru Tayo, Public Relations Officer; and Latifat Ranti Abdulkadir, Women Coordinator.