NNPC vows to end energy scarcity in 10 years

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, has said that Nigeria’s energy scarcity will be over in the next 10 years.

Mele Kyari, NNPCL Group Chief Executive Officer, revealed this on Tuesday at the opening ceremony of the seventh edition of the Nigerian International Energy Summit held in Abuja.

According to a statement by Olufemi Soneye, NNPCL Chief Corporate Communications Officer, he assured stakeholders of the company’s commitment to work with them to close the energy deficit gap and create prosperity for Nigerians.

He said, “From all indications, all issues of energy scarcity in the country would be over in the next 10 years,”

Kyari described the NNPCL as the largest partner to all the oil-producing companies in Nigeria, assuring that its role in the divestment of the international oil companies from onshore and shallow water assets in the country was that of a facilitator and not an obstacle.

The NNPCL boss said, by its statutory mandate as the enabler of national energy security, NNPCL’s role is to ensure that, at the end of the day, there is optimal and sustainable production from the divested assets to guarantee energy security for the benefit of Nigerians.

Kyari also revealed the company’s willingness to invest in the proposed African Energy Bank as a way of ensuring sustainable funding for energy projects in Africa to guarantee energy security.

“On investment in energy infrastructure to drive energy security, the CEO further disclosed that the completion of the Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben Pipeline was in sight as the tunnelling across the River Niger was currently ongoing”