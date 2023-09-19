NNPC makes management changes again

Two days after changing three executive vice presidents, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited will be reshuffling another management team effective September 19, the company said in a release.

According to the NNPC, other management staff with less than 15 months to statutory retirement will be exiting the Company.

“In our bid to pursue effective organisational renewal to support the delivery of our strategic business objectives, it has become imperative to rejuvenate our workforce.”

Two days ago, the state-owned oil company made three changes to its senior management team.

It appointed Oritsemeyiwa A. Eyesan, Executive Vice President, Upstream, Olalekan Ogunleye, Executive Vice President, Gas, Power, and New Energy, Adedapo A. Segun, Executive Vice President, Downstream.

“This is in line with our commitment to scale up NNPC Ltd.’s capabilities through targeted talent management and equal opportunity for all Nigerians,” the release read.