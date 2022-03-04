NMO holds 7th edition of music fashion runway, game changer Africa acknowledgement awards

The venue was WHEATBAKER Ikoyi, Lagos and the event was Pan African 7th annual Music Fashion Runway (MFR) and Game Changer Africa Acknowledgement (#GCAA) awards.

The show which held virtual and physical featured both local and international models who showcased different designs made by African fashion designers.

Speaking at the event, Executive director NMO Management limited, producers of Pan African Music Fashion Runway #MFR and Game Changer Africa Acknowledgement #GCAA awards, Ngozi Omambala said: “the annual event is the Nigeria’s most influential fashion brand, it is a yearly cultural showcase platform blending contemporary Pan African designers, international runway models, cutting edge fashion with live music excellence”.

According to her, the Game Changer Africa Acknowledgement #GCAA is an award platform and presentation programme which takes place at #MFR, honouring iconic trailblasers and pioneers; recognising their significant contribution in the creative industry.

While describing the Golden Break Through (GBT) auditions as a youth empowerment initiative, Omambla said: “In a quest to support break through talent in entertainment, GBT auditions, the NMO Management youth empowerment and social responsibility talent hunt platform created in 2013, specifically creates opportunities for young upcoming creatives.”

Re-counting that the event was a successful one, she said: “We are truly thankful for yet another successful year at the just concluded 7th Pan African Music Fashion Runway #MFR and Game Changer Africa Acknowledgement awards #GCAA.

“Designers from across the Continent brought their A game to the MFR runway, with a unique and creative showcase of Pan African designs that would ‘waka’ comfortably on any international runway.

“Africa is fast rising and well on its exciting way to showcase its unique art form to the world, we applaud UK Deputy High Commissioner, Ben Llewellyn Jones OBE and renewing trading ties between Nigeria and UK in the creative sectors.

“Our main objective to produce in a safe environment, a first-class event of live music excellence, whilst showcasing Pan African fashion, established designers and international runway models in line with Lagos state health protocols, was met.”

Recipients of Game Changers Africa awards includes; Linda Ikeji; Kelechi Amadi Obi and veteran broadcaster, Brenda Emmanus OBE.

The host of the event, Brenda Emmanus OBE said: “I think the Music Fashion Runway is a truly innovative concept and a fantastic showcase for some of the best established and up and coming creative talent”.

Designers that showcased their designs at the fashion show included; Pat Odi, Vers Yash; Heezer; Cent Brown; You Say by Tomi; Nola Black; House of Temmy; among others.

Artists that performed during the annul music/ fashion show were; Wura Samba; Samprincepowers; Makatriytee and Sensei Michael.