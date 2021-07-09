NLNG Board appoints Philip Mshelbila as CEO

Mshelbila is currently rounding up his tenure as CEO, Atlantic LNG Company of Trinidad & Tobago. He was previously the general manager of gas for Shell Nigeria and a director of Shell Petroleum Development Co. (SPDC).

He was also a former regional communications manager for Shell in West Africa and general manager for community relations at Shell Nigeria.

Attah will return to Shell on August 30 2021. This will mark the end of his five-year term. The NLNG board appointed Attah in July 2016. His most notable achievement was overseeing the final investment decision (FID) and the start of construction at Train 7.

This work involves debottlenecking and construction of a new train, which will bring output at NLNG to around 30 million tonnes per year. The first LNG from this new project may come in 2024.

Shell has a 25.6percent stake in NLNG. Nigerian National Petroleum Corp. (NNPC) has 49percent, Total Gaz Electricite Holdings France 15percent and Eni International 10.4percent.

Ronald Adams, who comes from Shell Trinidad and Tobago, will replace Mshelbila at Atlantic LNG.

Atlantic LNG announced Mshelbila’s exit on June 1. The executive had overseen the development of the LNG facility’s world-class strategy, it said, with a focus on “continuous improvement, digital strategy and cultural transformation”.

Mshelbila oversaw the Trinidadian plant during “turbulent times”, which it said included gas supply challenges and COVID-19.