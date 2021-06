President Muhammadu Buhari has flagged off the construction work for Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Train 7 project in Bonny Island, Rivers State. The long-awaited $10 billion project is expected to add around 8 million tonnes a year of liquefied natural gas to NLNG, taking the total to around 30 million tonnes per year. Speaking…

