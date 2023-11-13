NLC, TUC start nationwide strike on Tuesday

The Nigeria Labour Congress ( NLC) said it will embark on a planned strike from Tuesday, 14th November, as earlier mentioned.

Fesus Osifo, President of the Trade Union Congress, made the declaration on Monday in Abuja

Osifo, who recalled the conditions given to the federal government, said the government has failed to meet its conditions to avert the strike

” We said those who brutalized our President should be relieved of their jobs and prosecuted.”

Osifo said, they also gave an additional one week and embarked on a picketing of some instructions.

” Instead of taking action, some government officials started ruling their mouths”

” At 12 midnight on Tuesday, all the arms of the NLC have been mobilised to start strike action.”

The decision came despite the decision by the National Industrial Court sitting in Abuja, which had earlier restrained the Nigeria Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress, and their affiliates from embarking on any strike or industrial action.

The decision followed the call by the Unions after an extraordinary National Executive Council meeting on Tuesday in Abuja declared a total nationwide strike from November 14, 2023.

The unions decided on the alleged assault on the NLC National President, Joe Ajaero, last week in Imo State.

The Federal Government, the Attorney General of the Federation, and the Minister of Justice filed an ex-parte application praying to the court to stop the unions from embarking on the planned strike