IGP orders probe into alleged assault on NLC president, calls for calm

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has taken swift action in response to the alleged assault on the President of the National Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero. In a press release issued on Friday, the IGP announced that he has ordered a thorough investigation into the incident.

To ensure a transparent and unbiased inquiry, the IGP has directed the Deputy Inspector General in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department to take charge of the investigation.

The primary goal of this investigation is to establish the facts surrounding the alleged assault and address any inconsistencies in the various accounts of the incident that have emerged.

The statement signed by Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Force Public Relations Officer, read, “The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, has ordered investigations into the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault on the person of the President of the National Labour Congress, Comrade Joe Ajaero.

“Consequently, he has directed the Deputy Inspector General in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department to take over the matter with the primary objective of ascertaining the true facts surrounding the incident and to address any ambiguities that may exist as the police have been inundated with different versions of the incident, making investigations imperative to clear the conflicting accounts.”

Recognising the importance of transparency and accountability in maintaining public trust, the Nigeria Police Force assures the public, especially the leadership of organised labour, that a comprehensive and impartial investigation will be conducted.

The IGP personally intervened to address the issues surrounding the incident.

He concluded that “the investigation has commenced, and the Nigeria Police Force guarantees that it will be followed to a conclusive end, and appropriate actions will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.”