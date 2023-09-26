NLC to start total shut down October 1 — Ajaero

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Tuesday, said the organised Labour has agreed on a total shutdown of the country, from October 1.

Joe Ajaero, the NLC President, stated this at the National Executive Council (NEC) of the body.

Ajaero, who disclosed that the NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) will be meeting later in the day to address a joint press conference, assured that there will be no going back.

“We agreed that by October 1, barring any other developments, everybody will stay at home, no movements on the roads and the air,” he said.