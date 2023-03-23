NLC strike’ll further cripple economy, businesses – MAN

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) on Thursday said the proposed Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) nationwide strike scheduled for next Wednesday will further hurt the economy.

Okwara Udensi, chairman, of, MAN, Edo/Delta branch, in an interview with BusinessDay in Benin said the only way out of the mess is for the Federal Government to come to terms with the demands of the labour union for the interest of the economy.

“If the union is saying they want to use the strike as a strategy to compel the government to listen to the peoples’ plight after talking with them without getting a serious response, then it’s okay.

“However, we, as manufacturers, beckon on the union and the government to resolve the issue amicably because if it goes into a strike, the economy will shut down and it will affect us because when the economy is shutdown, there will be no business, no production, no movement of vehicles to transport goods, banks will close. So it is not going help the manufacturers sector.

“Our best option will be for the government to talk to the union immediately and see how they can resolve it before next Wednesday,” Udensi said.

BusinessDay reports that the leadership of the labour union had on Wednesday after the expiration of the seven-day ultimatum issued to the Federal Government to end the petrol and cash scarcity being experienced in the country, directed its members and affiliate unions to be on standby to picket all branches of the Central Bank of Nigeria across the nation.