Nkemkanma, Reps member, secures jobs for 21 graduates in Ebonyi

KAMA Nkemkanma, lawmaker, representing Ohaozara/Onicha/Ivo Federal Constituency in the Federal House of Representatives, says he has secured 21 employment opportunities for graduates in his Constituency in Ebonyi State within 15 months in Office.

Speaking to BusinessDay during OHANIVO Town Hall meeting held in Ohaozara, Kama explained that the beneficiaries were employed in ICPC, Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Enugu, Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Human Rights Commission, Federal Polytechnic Oko, Nigeria Navy, Nigeria Police, NDA among others.

Kama, who noted that he was committed to working assiduously in collaboration with other leaders to address socio-economic issues facing his constituents, said, “As I connect with you, I am deeply aware of the hardships and economic challenges that many of us are facing. The struggles are real, and I acknowledge the difficulties that come with making ends meet, finding decent employment, and accessing basic necessities.

Read also: FG to assist 50 unemployed to own businesses in Ebonyi

“These challenges are not particular to our constituency but are also reflected in the national and global landscape. The global economics is now complex, and the effects of inflation, recession, and uncertainty are far-reaching.

“While we navigate these challenging times together, I want to express my solidarity with each and every one of you. I am committed to listening to your concerns, amplifying your voices, and working towards solutions that benefit us all.

“I want to assure you that my commitment to our constituency remains unwavering and I am committed to working tirelessly in collaboration with other leaders to address these issues, both within our constituency and at the national level. We will continue to prioritize transparency, accountability, and inclusiveness in our decision-making processes. We will continue to engage with stakeholders, advocate for policies and laws that benefit us all”.

The lawmaker however highlighted some other achievements he made including sponsoring of 6 bills, moving 11 motions and raising two importance orders on the floor of the National Assembly, scholarship awards, youth/ women empowerment as well as renovation of hospitals in his Constituency, among others.

Share