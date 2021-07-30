NIS tells FAAN to strengthen Visa on section at Lagos airport

The new assistant comptroller general(ACG), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) in charge of Zone A, Oluremi Talabi has appealed to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria(FAAN) through the regional manager, South West, Victoria Shin -Aba to strengthen the Visa on Arrival(VoA) section of the Service at the international wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport(MMA), Lagos.

She made the appeal when she visited the regional manager in her office at the terminal as part of her familiarisation visit to the MMA, Lagos Command of NIS under her zone.

The ACG told the regional manager that the Comptroller of the Command has told her the immense support he has been receiving from the regional manager.

She commended the regional manager for her support to the Command and that the existing cordial relationship would further improve the relationship.

“I appreciate the regional manager. I also appreciate you for giving us an audience within 24 hours of informing you of our visit you received us. This further gives credence to what my comptroller has told me about the cordial relations between the two organisations.

The ACG said that everything is going on seamlessly but that the Service can only be comfortable as long as FAAN wants it to be.

Talabi told Shin-Aba that despite the seamless operations that the Service has been having at the airport, the NIS needs a space in the yet to be commissioned terminal for the Visa on Arrival section not only to strengthen it but also to make it more comfortable for those coming to invest in Nigeria, who are investors.

She added that apart from the Ease of Doing Business, which strengthens the economy of Nigeria, the VoA section must be made easier for use by VoA passengers coming to invest in our country.

Talabi also requested a conducive and secluded space for the Holding Centre, where passengers with issues are given minimum comfort while they are being interrogated.

Responding to the requests made by the ACG, the regional manager, said that there will not be any issue as it concerns space for Visa on Arrival.

According to Shin -Aba, ” We have a very good relationship with all the Comptrollers that have been here. We have been working together like a team.”

She added that to address the issue, what was done at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport(NAA) would be replicated in Lagos to accommodate NIS requests.

Shin-Aba, however, told the visiting ACG that allocation has not been done.