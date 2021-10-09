NIPOST set to leverage on Technology to promote digital economy

The postmaster general of the federation, Ismail Adebayo Adewusi said the Nigerian Postal Services, NIPOST is fast embracing technology in its service delivery as part of the targets of delivering on its chore objectives as a service organization operating within the technology-driven economic environment.

Adewusi said NIPOST is committed to leveraging technology to reinvent the organization, adding that this is in line with President Muhammadu Buhari administration policy to unbundle NIPOST.

In a press statement signed by Franklin ALAO, general manager, Corporate Communications, Adewusi said the theme for this year’s celebration “Innovate to Recover” reflects the devastating effect of Covid-19 pandemic which disrupted the operations of the postal services globally.

He said “The global post has this year focused on ways and means of harnessing a better World with improving living standards for humanity after recovering from the clutches of the pandemic. It is an established fact that the post is a fundamental instrument to equality of all citizens. The Post Offices creates free entry and businesses to all ages, class, races and religion.”

He explained that NIPOST has great roles to play in the realization of Nigeria’s digital economy. And “It has become expeditious for us to operate at the same level wavelength with other internationally recognised service delivery companies.”

He noted that NIPOST has diversified its services with the aid of information communication technology in other to serve its customers better and to improve revenue generation.

The statement added, “With many postal administrations diversifying and expanding their operations to move sales of their products and services beyond borders, postal services are inventing new means and methods to satisfy the customers.”

As part of the activities to celebrate World Post Day, Adewusi announced three winners of the UPU Letter Writing Competition for people under age 15.

An 11-year old male student, Aranbada Oluwadamilare Caleb of God Lead Private School, Badagry, Lagos State, clinched the first position while a 15-year old female student, Abduljabar Shakirah Omosalewa of Islamic College, Osogbo, in Osun State went home with the Second position.

Also, a 13-year old male student, David Uchenna Andrew of Nobles International School, Ahan Offot, Uyo, Akwa Ibom, came third in the competition.