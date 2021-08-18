Rekindle past glory of NIPOST, Lagos speaker tells postmaster general

The Postmaster General of the Federation (PMG) Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) Ismail Adebayo Adewusi has been charged to rekindle the old glory of NIPOST that every Nigerian wish to patronise.

This call was made by the speaker Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa in his office at Alausa Ikeja, Lagos recently when he received the PMG on a courtesy visit.

He expressed optimism that NIPOST will succeed especially with the recent amendment to the NIPOST law led by the chairman Senate Committee on Communications Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

He therefore urged NIPOST to take advantage of the amendments to revolutionize the organization’s mode of operations. Adding that, he looked forward to that period when people’s interest in NIPOST would be rekindled like it was in the past.

Earlier, the PMG had sought the Lagos State House of Assembly legislative support on enhancing, courier regulatory role of NIPOST which include licensing of motorcycles used for such businesses.

He said NIPOST needed the support of the House with legislation that would help ease the task before it especially as it relates to the registration of dispatch riders, issuance of identity cards, and tracking locations.

He also sought collaboration of the House in the area of training for despatched/delivery motorcyclists in Lagos state and the use of NIPOST ‘Address Verification Solution’ (AVS) aimed at contributing her own quota to tackling insecurity and crime in the country.

Adewusi, who said he was proud to be associated with Lagos as a result of the successes recorded by the state, commended the speaker as well as the governor of the state Babajide Sanwo-Olu for their roles in enhancing the growth and development of the state.

Adewusi, a former commissioner for finance in Lagos state, however, lamented that internet technology had altered the operational efficiency of the postal services across the world, and has deterred his team at NIPOST.

“We have started the process of reform which is culminating in the unbundling of the Nigerian Postal Service to now have a Property Company, a Logistics and Transport Company, and a Micro Finance Bank. We have started this process and I believe that by the time I conclude my five-year tenure, we would have succeeded,” he said.

In his response, speaker Lagos State House of Assembly Mudashiru Obasa stated the House readiness to collaborate with organizations that aims to assist the state with the ease of doing business.

According to him, “I want to assure you that Lagos is always ready to collaborate with any institution that is willing to work with us for the progress of the state. This House of Assembly is ready to work with you. The House is always ready to support with legislation and resolutions to enhance the ease of doing business in the state,” he said.