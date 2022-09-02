NIPEM calls for youth empowerment via technical, entrepreneurship development

The need to empower Nigerian youths through technical innovation and entrepreneurship development was a major issue discussed at the 5th matriculation and convocation ceremony of NIPEM Professional Education Management held in Lagos.

Speaking at the event which also featured award of honorary doctorate degree to some Nigerians, Vice Chancellor, African University of Benin, Prof. Uche Ogah, lamented the state of education in the country, adding that some graduates cannot defend their certificates.

Ogah stressed the need for institutions of higher learning to start teaching students marketing to enable them develop interest in entrepreneurship.

“Enough of theories. Things must change. We should start empowering our students by teaching marketing. It is high time we taught our students innovation, refined entrepreneurship, investment education to come out as sound entrepreneurs. We have to review our curriculum, teach them technical education. Let there be workshops, theories, practical activities for them to become their own bosses,” he said.

He believes that entrepreneurship teachers should be industrialists, not just those with certificates. “We don’t want paper graduates. COVID has told Africans that they can stand on their own,” he further said.

The Professor urged African government to introduce incubation centres where refined professors can be kept, so that people can go there and learn.

He also advocated for creation of universities for professional courses such as medicine, business, among others, to give the students functional education business.

With these, according to him, the entrepreneurship will increase and help the government solve the problem of unemployment.

“The books are over now. For those who want to go into entrepreneurship, don’t be lazy. Entrepreneurship does not encourage laziness,” he advised.

President of NIPEM Professional Educational Management International, Prof. Maurice Azubuike Odiete, said that their primary objective was to provide mass education and employment to Nigerians and Africans, and raise competent professionals, effective leaders and entrepreneurs that would help transform the global economy.

“Here, we help discover and assist the students to develop their technical skills with emphasis on self-growth and reliance,” he said.

President of Highstone International University California (HIU) Nigeria chapter, Stephen Oluremi Olutimo emphasised the need for the restructuring of education system in the country and added that school curriculum should be completely revised.

According to him, the education system in the country will compete favourably with the systems in the advanced world when there is a complete restructuring in the system.

On the ongoing ASUU strike, he observed that all the parties involved have experienced setbacks and added that a win-win scenario between the aggrieved parties is the best course of action.

On his part, head of mission International Peace and Governance Council (IPGC Africa) on United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) agenda 2030 for education drive in Nigeria, Jonathan Ojadah commended the institution for awarding honorary doctorate degree to some individuals; he urged all students to be a good ambassador of the institution in their endeavours.

Describing the 17 sustainable development goals as humanity’s most ambitious plan for a better Africa and the world at large, he said: “In September 2015, 193 countries agreed on these 17 goals and 169 sub-goals at the UN General Assembly. These SDG’s provides Africa and the world at large guidance for addressing the global challenges facing the international community.

“The 17 goals cover all three areas of sustainable development being ecological, economic and social. The sustainable development goals were a global call to action to end poverty, protect the earth’s environment and climate, and ensure that people everywhere can enjoy peace and prosperity.

“They are the goals the UN is working on across all its member states in Africa and across the globe.”

On the other hand, he called on the private sector and companies to be involved in achieving the SDGs.

Emphasising the need for global peace, he said: “We must prepare for peace. The most important thing is to build a culture of peace and if we are genuinely committed to promoting a culture of peace, we must check our values and ensure that we all exhibit a peace-loving life to our communities.”

Director of administration, Delta State Local Government Commission, Theresa Ngozi Diokpala who spoke at the event, described the theme of the event as apt.

Diokpala observed that technical education and entrepreneurship are critical, adding “students need technical aspect of education for the well- being of their professions.’’

She frowned at today’s youths who are only interested in making quick money without paying their dues.

In her words: “Some of our youths today have gone astray, they believe that money comes first before every other thing, if you visit vocational centers, you no longer found our youths, they are all pursuing after money, but with today’s lecture, l have come to understand that money is good, but it is not everything, because this time will fade, if you do not have something at hand to do, you become a nuisance.”

Some of the awardees of honorary doctorate degree who spoke in an interview commended NIPEM for recognising them in such capacity and assured to contribute more to the growth of culture, science and other fields.