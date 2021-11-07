Nine students bag First Class at Edo University

A total of nine students on Thursday graduated with First class degree certificates from the Edo State University, Uzuairue.

The nine first-class students were among the 142 first-degree certificate graduating students and postgraduate students of the institution.

Emmanuel Aluyor, the Vice-Chancellor of the university who made the disclosure in his address during the 3rd Convocation ceremony and award of first and higher degrees, diplomas, prizes, and conferment of honorary degrees, said 60 students had Second Class upper and 61 students second class lower.

Aluyor, who urged the graduating students to be good ambassadors of the institution, noted that the students have been equipped with different entrepreneurial skills that will make them not only entrepreneurs or self-employed but employers of labour.

He said that the university has maintained her policy of an award of N5 million to the graduating student with the best entrepreneurial business ideas.

He also commended the state government especially, the state governor, Godwin Obaseki for the immense support to the school.

In his remarks, Governor Godwin Obaseki, who is also the visitor to the university, ordered contractors handling the school’s Teaching Hospital to resume work on the project.

Obaseki also assured the Vice-Chancellor that the staff housing unit will be completed before the end of the year.

“As a government, we will fulfill our obligations to the university. I have instructed the contractors to resume work on the teaching hospital. I have also assured the Vice-Chancellor that the staff housing unit must be completed before the end of this year.

“We will continue to evaluate our financial situation as a government to make sure that we build a world-class university that can deliver quality education to, not only Edo citizens but Nigerians as a whole,” he said.

He also announced that the best graduating students will get automatic employment into the Edo State Civil Service.

According to him, those exceptional students who have obtained one university prize or the other should note that they have automatic employment into Edo civil service.

“If you don’t want to proceed with your Masters programme immediately, but want to work, just write to me and indicate that you are a prize winner. You will only complete the formalities to get employed,” he added.