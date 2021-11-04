Abiodun Humphrey Adebayo, the vice-chancellor of Covenant University has revealed that the secret success of Covenant University, Otta in Ogun State is a custom-built course delivery.

Adebayo disclosed this on Thursday, November 4 at the Nigeria Education Conference and Award 2021 (NECA), themed: ‘Rethinking education in Nigeria: Innovating for the future’ organised by the Educational Tide media.

The vice-chancellor said, “Covenant University has a custom-built course, entrepreneurial studies, and development studies are tailored to make students become entrepreneurs. Pieces of training are conducted in areas such as filming, photography, bakery, etc so that students can become an employer of labour even while still in school.”

Adebayo reiterated that the university’s total student experience helps take them through life experiences, exposing them to practice doing things.

Besides, he said the institution in its quest for excellence and commitment to producing students that will rule their world in their various careers, the university adopted a blended learning approach whereby Covenant University hires international lecturers to help get the best out of the students.

“To us in Covenant University, blended learning is the best way forward. Those who train learners must also be trained,” he said.

To make this functional, Abiodun maintained that the Covenant University experience is one that avails lecturers and students with learning aids to facilitate learning and teaching with a 21st-century curriculum.

“In Covenant University, we review our curriculum constantly,” he said.

Covenant University is one of the leading universities in Africa found on Christian Mission Ethos. The Nigerian Universities Commission named it the best private university in Nigeria in its 2018 rankings and the 6th best university overall. It drives a vision to raise a new generation of leaders and reinstate the black race’s dignity. The University prioritizes cutting-edge learning to make the Total Man.