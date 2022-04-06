NIN-SIM linkage: Telecoms subscribers lament barred outgoing calls

Subscribers are already bearing the brunt of the Federal Government’s directive to all telecommunications companies to bar outgoing calls on Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards not yet linked with the National Identification Numbers (NIN).

After extending the deadline for the NIN-SIM linkage on many occasions to allow Nigerians link their SIM cards, the Federal Government on Monday ordered various telecommunications providers to enforce compliance with its NIN-SIM policy by blocking all outgoing calls on all unlinked lines.

Some subscribers who spoke to BusinessDay in Benin City on Tuesday lamented that they have not been able to contact their loved ones and business partners as a result of the directive which took effect on Monday, April 4, 2022.

They questioned the FG’s decision, saying that despite the NIN-SIM linkage, kidnapping for ransom is still on the increase.

While other persons, who were also affected by the directive despite integrating their SIM with the NIN, rushed to the various telcos office to lodge their complaints for a possible solution to their challenges.

“What is the essence of the linkage when we can hardly do interstate travels or live a day without hearing about the news of passengers kidnapped on the roads and huge sum of money demanded for freedom. I can’t make calls now except it is through data. I recently did my NIN but yet to get the number and that is why I couldn’t link my SIM card, and now faced with the challenge of making calls” Lucky Osaro, an Airtel subscriber, said.

A Glo customer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said while trying to reach his wife in the early hours of Tuesday morning, all calls placed across ended abruptly after an automated voice advised him to link his number with NIN.

He said he later received a Short Message Service (SMS) that reads, “Dear customer, due to NIN non-compliance, your line has been restricted from making calls as directed by the Federal Government. To continue to enjoy the service, kindly submit your NIN by dialing *109# or call at 109 now. Thank you for choosing Glo!”

Solomon Osagie, an MTN subscriber said: “This is the only line I use for my business to call my customers for the day’s business but that hasn’t been possible since morning because I can’t make calls now. Anytime I try calling, I hear a voice telling me my line has been barred from making calls and that I should provide my NIN to get it deactivated.

“If not that I use the line for business, I would have just abandoned the line because it will be difficult to get my NIN now as most designated places are now crowded”.