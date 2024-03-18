NiMet’s university network programme aims to promote early weather, climate warnings to farmers – Anosike

Charles Anosike, Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has said that the university network programme of the agency is aimed at promoting early weather and climate warnings to farmers around the university’s vicinity in order to boost agricultural yield.

Anosike while speaking at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), between NiMet and Greenfield University, Kaduna State, on Monday, charged the relevant parties to the MoU to endeavour to fulfill all obligations contained in the MoU.

“NiMet is exploring more avenues to reach Nigerian farmers. This will guarantee that all citizens are protected by early weather and climate warnings against the vagaries associated with climate and weather disasters”, Anosike said.

“NiMet is fully committed to assisting farmers with weather information to ensure food security. This is a key component of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government”, he added.

The MoU covers data sharing between NiMet and Greenfield University, staff development, and establishment of an automatic weather observatory within the University. The weather observatory will form part of NiMet’s network of weather stations transmitting data to the Agency’s general server, which would be analyzed for the overall benefit of Nigerians and critical sectors.

John Aiyedogbon, Vice Chancellor of Greenfield University, accompanied by the immediate past Vice chancellor now a consultant, John Gambo Laah, and the Registrar, Muhammad Bashir, applauded Anosike and NiMet’s management for the successful presentation of the 2024 Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP).

Aiyedogbon said that the information contained in the SCP document will help to ensure that all sectors, especially the Agriculture sector, are better prepared for any weather-induced disaster. He added that Greenfield University is looking forward to a robust relationship with NiMet where the students, university community and the entire Kaduna State would benefit.

“We will also leverage on the university’s network of collaborations and influence to support the development of meteorology within the university’s area of influence”, Aiyedogbon said.

The MoU signing was witnessed by Shola Gabriel Director, Legal Services of NiMet and other staff of the agency.

The VC of Greenfield University, Aiyedogbon signed the MoU on behalf Greenfield University while Anosike signed on behalf of NiMet .