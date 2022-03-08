NIMASA signs partnership agreement with NiMet on climate research

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate in weather forecasting and climate research.

Bashir Jamoh, the director-general of NIMASA and Mansur Bako Matazu, his counterpart from NiMet, signed the agreement on behalf of both Agencies of government.

The MoU was designed as a framework for NiMet to provide meteorological services for NIMASA in order to improve the welfare of seafarers and promote safe navigation of vessels on Nigerian territorial waters in line with recommendations of the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

Speaking after the signing ceremony, Jamoh expressed confidence that the forecast for maritime safety from NiMet, would not only improve safe navigation on Nigerian waters, but will also enhance the confidence of the international community in the Nigerian maritime sector.

Read also: US, U.K. set to ban Russian oil imports as early as Tuesday

“The objective of the MoU between NIMASA and NiMet is to enhance the capacity of both Agencies with a view to providing relevant meteorological services to seafarers, and ocean going vessels. This will allow for sustainable development of the marine environment and delivery of products and services to the various sectors of the economy,” Jamoh said.

According to Jamoh, the collaboration between NIMASA and NiMet will help the maritime sector to fill the gaps earlier identified by the International Maritime Organization during its last audit of the country’s maritime space.

On his part, Mansur Bako Matazu, the director-general of NiMet, assured that the maritime industry would soon benefit from the partnership in the same way that the aviation sector has been benefiting from NiMet’s services.

“Recently, Nimet invested over N720 million in acquisition of equipment for maritime services. We are fully ready to make our services count in the maritime sector and we are sure that the maritime community globally is proud of this Nigerian initiative,” he said.

As part of the MoU, NIMASA undertakes to provide the mechanism for the dissemination of marine meteorological information to seafarers; make provision for calibration, consultancy, and certification of instruments and equipment as well as to ensure periodic training of staff engaged in meteorological observation.