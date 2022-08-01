NIMASA board appoints 3 directors, approves promotion of 469 staff

The Governing Board of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has approved the appointment of Otonye Obom, Umoren Sunday Michael, and Kazir Abubakar Musa as directors.

The directors were promoted along with 18 deputy directors and 20 assistant directors and 431 other staff, who were elevated to their next grade levels.

The promotions were ratified at a meeting of the Governing Board of the Agency held at the NIMASA headquarters in Lagos.

Bashir Jamoh, director-general of NIMASA, who congratulated the promoted members of staff, also charged them to remain committed to the Agency’s vision of making Nigeria great by harnessing its huge maritime potential.

Read also: Edo plans issuance of ID cards to residents to check insecurity

“Congratulations to the 472 staff of the Agency whose promotions have been ratified by the NIMASA Governing Board, It is my expectation that this development will serve as a morale booster as you collectively rededicate yourselves to the delivery of our core mandates,” Jamoh said.

Continuing, he said: “We remain dedicated to ensuring staff welfare is at the forefront in order to encourage the hard work and dedication. The promotional exercise was rigorous to ensure our high standards are maintained.”

He said that the Management of NIMASA will continue to ensure that staff promotions are conducted as and when due as part of its commitment to human capacity development.

The Governing Board enjoined the newly promoted staff to be more dedicated to their duties, saying that promotions come with added responsibilities.

This promotion exercise is the third since Jamoh-led management assumed office in March 2020.