Edo plans issuance of ID cards to residents to check insecurity

As part of measures to address insecurity in Edo State, Governor Godwin Obaseki has said that plans are underway to commence the issuance of identification cards to residents across the 18 local government areas.

The governor, who disclosed this while addressing stakeholders at a security meeting held in Auchi, Etsako West council of the state, said the identity card will be linked to the Biometric Verification Number (BVN) so as to have biodata of persons residing in the state.

“We are launching the Edo State Resident Identification System. Every resident in Edo must have an identity card. The identity card will be linked to the Biometric Verification Number (BVN) so that we know who is who.

“With this, if anything happens, we can follow up. We are not saying that we will not accept visitors. We are not saying that we are going to send people away, but if you must live with us, we must know you,” Obaseki said.

Speaking on the role of vigilantes in tackling insecurity in the state, Obaseki said the training of the first batch of 500 vigilantes will commence on August 22 at the Nigeria Police Barracks in Ogida, noting that only registered vigilante groups will benefit from the initiative.

He further said: “On the 12th of September, each local government will give us the list of everybody they have registered to operate as motorcycle or tricycle riders.

“Effective the following Monday, we will start to enforce the rules that anybody who has not registered cannot operate as Okada and Keke NAPEP riders. We have agreed that we will provide additional logistics for security operations in Edo North, particularly the provision of more motorcycles for the rural areas.”

He equally assured that “by the end of August, members of the committee for enforcement and implementation of the anti-grazing law will be inaugurated,” adding that open grazing has been banned in Edo since May 27 this year.