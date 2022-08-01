NECA appoints Oyerinde as director-general

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), has appointed Adewale Oyerinde, as the director-general of the association, effective August 1, 2022.

NECA is the umbrella business membership organisation in Nigeria and the leading voice of business in the country. Prior to this appointment, Oyerinde was the deputy-director and head of membership services of NECA.

He joined the association in 2010, and has worked in various capacities in the social, economic & labour affairs department and also the learning and development department of the association.

Before he joined NECA, Oyerinde worked as human resource analyst at Rosequeen Consulting, an enterprise development organisation in 2005 and later joined Nagode Group with interest in healthcare, logistics, chemicals and allied products, construction, etc. in 2008 as head of human resources and administration.