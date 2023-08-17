Nigeria’s UK envoy, hosts Ohanaeze Ndigbo leaders, calls for sustained harmony, peace

Sarafa Tunji Isola, Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, entertained Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, and other distinguished leaders of the Igbo race at a dinner to discuss the promotion of peace and unity in Nigeria.

The meeting took place on Tuesday in London at the High Commissioner’s residence, according to a statement provided to the media on Thursday.

The occasion also served to foster comradery amongst the Ohanaeze Ndigbo members and the Mission’s employees.

The statement states that Iwuanyanwu was the dinner’s special guest, attending with his spouse and other Ohanaeze Ndigbo members.

At the event, the President-General spoke on behalf of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and conveyed his organization’s sincere gratitude to the High Commissioner for giving it a hearing, adding that he was the first High Commissioner of Nigeria to do so in the United Kingdom.

Iwuanyanwu said that the event was the High Commissioner’s second of its kind.

He asked Nigerian youths to maintain the founding fathers’ leadership ideals, which support peaceful coexistence and concord, and to dismiss any problem that can cause strife and division in the nation.

Iwuanyanwu also emphasised Nigeria’s potential for wealth, stressing that because of its plentiful natural and human resources, Nigeria can rank among the most prosperous nations in the world with peace, equity, and fairness.

The High Commissioner emphasised in his remarks the strong bonds that exist between Nigerians living in the United Kingdom, particularly the Igbo community, which he described as being renowned for its fortitude, creativity, and contributions to a variety of fields that contribute to the global tapestry of culture and progress.

He emphasised once more how crucial it was for Nigeria to remain united, saying that doing so would allow for stronger international relationships.

The envoy encouraged Ohanaeze Ndigbo to continue fostering unity, peace, and fraternity for the good of Nigeria by highlighting the strong relationships within the Nigerian community and the strong diplomatic ties between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

According to the announcement, Chief Iwuanyanwu is a politician, businessman, engineer, and philanthropist who attributes his achievements to the efforts of the Federal Government of Nigeria, which allowed him to complete his international education among other things.

“He (Iwuanyanwu) is a proud recipient of the prestigious German Academic Exchange Scholarship, facilitated by the Federal Government of Germany in 1964, as well as the Africa Student Scholarship in Addis Ababa. Chief Iwuanyanwu has also been recognized with several national awards, including the Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR), Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR), and Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR). He places great importance on peace advocacy and human capital development, particularly in the area of youth empowerment,” it stated.