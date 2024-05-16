47 Boko Haram, ISWAP members surrender to Nigerian Army

…as DHQ declares Buzu, Nigerien terrorist leader wanted

Troops of Multinational Joint Task Force, codenamed Operation Lake Sanity, say a total of 47 individuals associated with Boko Haram and the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), have surrendered to 403 Amphibious Brigade of Sector 3 of the Nigerian Army.

In a statement signed by Abubakar Abdullahi, Lieutenant Colonel and Chief Military Public Information Officer, N`djamena, Chad to newsmen on Thursday in Maiduguri, the Borno State Capital.

” On 15 May 2024, a total of 47 individuals associated with Boko Haram and the Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) have surrendered to troops of 403 Amphibious Brigade of MNJTF Sector 3, Nigeria.

“The group includes 7 men, 9 women, and 31 children, who turned themselves in at Kwatan Turare and Doron Baga, Kukawa LGA Borno State Nigeria.

“During the initial investigation conducted, it was revealed that these individuals managed to escape from Sharama, located in the Lake Chad Islands. Among those who surrendered was Mallam Muazu Adamu, a known fighter within the Jama’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihad (JAS) faction, who operated under Commander Alai Gana. He surrendered alongside his wife.

“Other members of the group disclosed that they had been engaged in farming activities before deciding to make their escape. The items found in their possession include clothes, blankets, mats, pots, plates, and various other personal belongings.

“The surrendered individuals are currently in custody and undergoing further investigation to ascertain more details regarding their activities and affiliations. The MNJTF remains committed to maintaining peace and security in Lake Chad basin region.

“This development marks a step in the ongoing efforts to weaken the operational capabilities of terrorist groups in the region. The MNJTF continues to encourage those still involved in terrorist activities to surrender and embrace peace”, the statement read.

Meanwhile, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has declared Halilu Buzu, a foreign national from the Republic of Niger, wanted for terrorism.

Buzu is accused of leading terrorist activities, including cattle rustling and illegal gold mining, in the Jawayi Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The announcement was made by Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations, during a briefing on Thursday.

Buba confirmed that the military is intensifying efforts to apprehend Buzu and curb the criminal activities disrupting the region.

“The declaration underscored the ongoing security challenges in Zamfara State, where illegal mining and banditry have significantly impacted local communities.

“The military’s pursuit of Buzu is part of broader efforts to restore peace and security in the area”, he noted.

He further urged the public to cooperate and provide support in apprehending Buzu.