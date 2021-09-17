Nigeria’s Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, visits Keystone Bank management team

Sunday Dare, Honourable Minister of Youths and Sports on Monday paid a courtesy visit to the management of Keystone Bank Limited at the lender’s headquarters in Lagos.

The Minister was received by Olaniran Olayinka, managing director and chief executive officer, Keystone Bank Limited and Yemi Odusanya, executive director of the bank.

Keystone Bank is a technology and service-driven commercial bank offering convenient and reliable solutions to its customers.

Formally known as Keystone Bank Limited, Keystone Bank is one of Nigeria’s prominent commercial banks licensed by the country’s banking regulator, the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Acquired from the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) in 2017, the bank became a full-service commercial bank currently owned by the Sigma Golf River Bank Consortium.

In 2018, the bank shined brightly at the International Banker Awards, as the lender emerged winner in two categories beating other nominees and carting away the prize for “Africa’s Best Customer Service Provider” and “Nigeria’s Most Innovative Retail Bank of the year.