Keystone Bank empowers 100 women entrepreneurs

In a bid to reaffirm its commitment to women empowerment and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) support, Keystone Bank Limited, in collaboration with EcsCorps Resources Limited, has recently empowered over 100 women across Nigeria through its programme tagged ‘The Incubator Reality – Female Entrepreneurs.’

The program targeted towards the empowerment of young female entrepreneurs is a part of The Incubator Reality series – a virtual initiative to educate, empower and motivate women to scale their businesses and become successful entrepreneurs.

During the series a wide array of seasoned and successful female entrepreneurs imparted participants knowledge and skills on key business issues and how to address them, thereby developing their business acumen.

Addressing the participants, Chidinma Emodi Chukwuemeka, co-founder, The Footwear Academy, emphasized the importance of skills acquisition in order to foster socio-economic growth and reduce youth unemployment in Nigeria. She also rendered tips on how to manage a business successfully in Nigeria.

Over the years, Keystone Bank has maintained an active presence in women empowerment and MSME support. The financial institution has achieved this through the execution of various women-inclined and MSME support schemes, projects, initiatives, and master-classes among others.

While restating the bank’s commitment to women empowerment and the MSME sector, Anayo Nwosu, the Divisional Head, Retail, SME & Value Chain Division, Keystone Bank expressed that these initiatives are part of the organization’s continuous drive and contribution towards an improved Nigerian economy.

“Keystone Bank is committed to ensuring that women and MSMEs in Nigeria are empowered and furnished with the right knowledge and skills to develop their businesses in order to enable them to participate and compete in the global market space,” Nwosu said.

“The bank will continue to take into consideration factors that could positively impact the Nigerian economy and promote long-term economic growth. Our interventions in the MSME sector and women empowerment will keep strengthening this commitment,” he concluded.

