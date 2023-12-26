Nigeria’s Sophia Ukoni receives 2024 Global Qualitative Researcher award

Sophia Ukoni, a Nigerian researcher and user research lead at Transsion Holdings has been awarded the 2024 Global Qualitative Researcher Award by the Qualitative Research Consultants Association.

Ukoni who was awarded alongside Florian Growth, a seasoned German senior research consultant, is the first Nigerian to be a recipient of the award.

Her foray into market research commenced unexpectedly over seven years ago at Kantar Nigeria (formerly Millward Brown), where she spent five formative years before making a pivotal transition to the client side.

“This award allows the QRCA to recognize international qualitative researchers with high potential, offering a valuable opportunity to advance their qualitative skills and their professional development,” said Monica Dale, co-chair of the GQRA committee in a statement.

Florian and Sophia are welcomed into the QRCA community, joining a distinguished list of past scholarship recipients from various corners of the globe, including Zambia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brazil, Turkey, New Zealand, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Australia, South Africa, Mexico, Argentina, Honduras, India, Kenya, and Romania.

She is a consummate storyteller, intricately weaving together threads of human experiences, and crafting meaningful narratives from qualitative data.

Her expertise spans diverse industries, including Finance, Consumer Packaged Goods, and Technology, showcasing her versatility and impactful contributions.

“One of the most significant advantages of this award for me is gaining access to a wealth of highly knowledgeable individuals engaged in diverse and fascinating pursuits across numerous industries,” said Ukoni while expressing her excitement about winning the award.

“The exposure will be instrumental in broadening my perspective, facilitating exit from professional bubbles, and fostering a profound understanding of how peers are pushing the boundaries of qualitative research.”

At the heart of her current professional mission lies a dual-purpose vision as she ardently seeks to assist brands in deciphering consumer desires, translating these insights into innovative products and wielding qualitative research as a potent instrument for instigating positive societal transformation.

As a recipient of this esteemed award, Ukoni will enjoy perks such as free conference registration to attend the Qualitative Research Consultants Association Annual Conference in January 2024 and a complimentary one-year membership in QRCA.

Qualitative Research Consultants Association is a global community for qualitative professionals, connecting, educating, and advancing qualitative methods, practices, and standards.

Its members, comprising independent consultants, in-house researchers, agency researchers, project managers, support services, field resources, academics, students, and retirees, share a collective passion for maximizing the impact of qualitative research.

