Nigeria’s response to climate to improve, says Senate

The National Assembly says that Nigeria’s response to climate change and support for communities devastated by its impact will improve by the time Senate committee on ecology and climate change swings into action.

Henry Seriake, chairman of the Senate committee on ecology and climate change, gave the information while receiving Excellence in Environmental Leadership Award conferred on him by a Coalition of 20 non-governmental organisations with core values on environment, ecology and climate change by Celestine Okwudili, who represented Ene Obi of Action Aid.

The senator promised to take advantage of his new position as chairman of the Senate committee on ecology and climate change to collaborate with all critical stakeholders on the issue of the environment.

Dickson, who pledged to use all platforms available to him to advance the cause of the environment, said ecology and climate change also raised concern over the mindless deforestation in the country.

The lawmaker urged state governors to redouble their efforts at preserving the environment in the interest of posterity.

Dickson called on state governors to take steps to halt deforestation going on in most of the states, warning that if urgent steps were not taken, it would be difficult to find trees that are 15 years old in the country.

“I will work with all NGOs in Nigeria, support the efforts of all institutions and bodies, to advance the cause of the environment, particularly to join the campaign against climate change”, he said.

Earlier, Celestine Okwudili said the award was conferred on the senator in recognition of his contribution towards sustaining a healthy environment while he served as governor of Bayelsa State between 2012 and 2020.

According to Okwudilli, the efforts made by Dickson include the constitution of an international commission on the environment chaired by Bishop, Lord Sentamu.

The report of the commission was presented to the House of Lords after a thorough and painstaking analysis last month and was received by Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State.