Nigeria’s political bigwigs at Idahosa Okunbo’s burial in Benin City

The one-week-long funeral procession held in Benin City, Edo State last week in honour of the Late Idahosa Wells Okunbo, a renowned businessman and philanthropist, had several senior figures drawn from Nigeria’s political class, who came en masse to pay their final tributes to the deceased.

The political bigwigs in attendance at the series of events include Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State; Philip Shuaib, deputy governor of Edo State; Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole, former governor of Edo State; James Ohanefe Ibori, former governor of Delta State and Ali Modu Sheriff, former governor of Borno State.

Others include Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, former governor of Gombe State; Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, former minister of state for Petroleum Resources; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State; Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State; Halimat and Zahra Buhari, daughters of Nigeria’s president, and delegate of chiefs of Benin Kingdom at the command of Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Ewuare II.

Also in attendance were the delegations of chiefs at the behest of the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III lead by Johnson Amatserunleghe, the Iyatsere of Warri Kingdom; Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Nigerian politician and spiritual leader; Itua Ighodalor, lead pastor of Trinity House; Goodheart Ekwueme, an apostle; Charles Osazuwa, a pastor; Feb and Laurie Idahosa, and Bishop Okundaye among others.

The programme of events entailed a Night of Tributes, Service of Songs, Funeral Service, internment, and a Thanksgiving Reception.

‘Captain Hosa’ as the deceased was fondly called was celebrated as a true son of the soil and the state’s pride during Obaseki’s eulogizing words like ‘a breaker of glass ceilings’, ‘a bridge-builder, ‘a genius, tycoon and philanthropist extraordinaire.