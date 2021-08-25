Nigeria’s police chief reassures improved welfare for officers

The inspector general of Police, Usman Baba, on Tuesday, urged officers of the police force to remain hopeful as plans are in place to review their salaries.

Baba also enjoined to take advantage of any available training courses so as to develop their skills, adding that a well-trained officer is an asset not only to himself but to the nation at large.

“I want you to take your jobs seriously because we are going to work hard to improve on our welfare. You are all living witnesses that the President has asked the salaries of the police to be reviewed, even if it is taking time, it will come to reality,” Baba said.

The police chief, who was on a familiarization tour to the Edo State police command in Benin City, commended governor Godwin Obaseki for his massive investments in improving police welfare and manpower developments.

Read also: NPA implores Police, Navy to stop attacks on barges, illegal checkpoints

He, however, called on state governments and traditional rulers to ensure that persons recruited into the community policing system are people with proven character and integrity so as not to jeopardize the program.

“You must adhere to the calling of your profession. You must differentiate between professionalism and ordinary policing. Community policing is a model adopted by the federal government and it is that same practice worldwide. They are not to be selected by you, they are to be picked by their leaders either traditional, religious, social or otherwise because they know their communities, they know the people. You must screen them and train them for the job,” he said.

Earlier in the government house, Governor Godwin Obaseki assured the IGP of adequate support in the area of capacity building, logistics, facilities upgrade, adding that “rebuilding of burnt police stations during the #EndSARS protest has commenced.”