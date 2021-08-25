NPA implores Police, Navy to stop attacks on barges, illegal checkpoints

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it has entered into discussions with the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigerian Navy on how to end incessant attacks on vessels, barge operators and other port facilities around the waterfronts and channels.

The Ports Authority also charged them on the need to address the issue of extortion, illegal mounting of roadblocks by personnel, associations, and unions along the seaport corridors comprising Tin-Can-Coconut, Mile 2, Orile, around SIFAX Terminal on Ijora-Olopa as well as the Area B Police Command, Wharf, and Creek Roads, among others.

BusinessDay understands that insecurity on the waterways negatively affects the safe navigation of ships, while mounting of checkpoints for the purpose of extorting truckers not only fuels traffic gridlock but also adds to the high cost of doing business at ports through payment of avoidable charges.

Mohammed Bello-Koko, acting managing director of the NPA, solicited the support during a meeting with Amadi John Ogbonnaya, newly appointed Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police in charge of Maritime; officials of Lagos State Government; Lt Commander A.S Manga, commander of the NNS Beecroft; Matthew Cyril Zango, sector commander of the FRSC, and other government agencies.

Bello-Koko also pointed out the need for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to clear all encumbrances that impede the free flow of traffic on the port corridor with a view of ensuring effective handling of cargoes in and out of the nation’s seaports.

“We thank the Lagos State Government, FRSC, and the Lagos State Police Command for their support and collaboration with the NPA on the enforcement of the electronic call-up system, called ‘Eto’. The authority would like the AIG to assist in addressing the complaints of extortion and erection of illegal roadblocks by uniformed security operatives along the port corridors,” stated Bello-Koko in a statement.

He listed other issues to include the establishment of Marine Police units in Calabar and Delta Port as well as setting up additional maritime Police personnel and gunnery to enable the authority commission its newly acquired patrol boats.

He said the NPA management looks forward to working with the Police to improve existing relationship between the authority and the Police high command.

Bello-Koko also said the authority was willing to collaborate with maritime stakeholders to ensure the success of the electronic call-up system. He disclosed that security agencies, stakeholders, and the Lagos State Government have agreed to streamline operational procedures to curtail extortion and sharp practices that hamper enforcement of the truck traffic management at Apapa and the entire Maritime logistic Ring (MLR).

“The management of the NPA is seeking more partnership from stakeholders towards stimulating the electronic call-up system to considerable success. There is need for all security agencies as well as operators to rub minds, share information on Eto and the truck traffic management in Apapa in relation to proffering solutions to the gridlock in the port environment,” he said.