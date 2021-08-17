NPA insists trucks accessing Tin-Can Port must book call-up tickets

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has directed that all trucks accessing the Tin-Can Island Port must obtain and tender valid electronic call-up tickets, effective 16 August 2021.

A statement signed by Trucks Transit Parks Ltd, a private sector partner of the NPA in charge of administering Eto App, disclosed that every Tin-Can Port bound truck must make a booking on Eto, and tender valid call-up ticket at the gates before entry will be granted.

According to the statement, truckers must generate their access codes via Eto before approaching the port.

“This directive is to ensure seamless movement of trucks in and around Tin-Can axis to ensure compliance with the electronic call-up drive. Please note that any truck without a valid Eto ticket will not be granted access to the port. Also, access codes will not be generated for any truck regardless of ownership or terminal destination,” NPA warns in the statement.

The NPA however noted that only petroleum tankers accessing tank farms are exempted from this arrangement.

“Please be informed that the enforcement team will enforce strict compliance with this directive. We enjoin you to kindly comply with this arrangement to ensure ease of doing business within the Tin-Can corridor,” the statement warns.