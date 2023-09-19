Nigeria’s online school ‘The Morpheus Academy’ to transform tech education

The Morpheus Academy, an online tech academy, has been officially introduced in Nigeria’s tech space with the aim of providing students with the opportunity to learn high-profile tech skills.

Unveiled at the Tech Odyssey event held in Lagos recently and featuring a panel discussion on the current tech ecosystem in Nigeria, the Academy has trained over 800 students.

The new Academy’s introduction aligned with the event’s theme tagged, ‘Navigating Futures, Empowering Minds. Some of the speakers on the panel include Scott Eneje, founder of The Morpheus Academy; Toyosi Abolarin, founder of Awujo, and Chisom Nwokwu, senior software designer at Microsoft.

Read also: Innovators, venture capitalists converge on Akwa Ibom for tech week

They highlighted the impact of tech on talents in Nigeria, the accessibility of tech education, the importance of mentorship, the development of innovative technology in Nigeria, tech skills and careers that could be impacted by automation and artificial intelligence.

“With an abundance of information freely and readily available to people today, The Morpheus Academy hopes to structure this information to reduce overload and burnout in a way that can truly provide value to everyone in our community and academy,” said Scott Eneje, founder of The Morpheus Academy.

Eneje said the Academy will allow students to learn high-income tech skills and allow them to have opportunities for internships with international tech companies.

Some of the Alumni of the Academy also expressed their gratitude for not only the skills learned from the Academy but also for the internship opportunities, which allowed them to further build on the skills learned.

The event ended on a positive and inspiring note, with guests networking and discussing the future of tech education in Nigeria.