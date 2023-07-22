Nigeria’s new infrastructure fund faces legal hurdles

Nigeria’s newly created Infrastructure Support Fund (ISF), a government initiative targeted at cushioning the effects of the country’s petrol subsidy removal, is now being questioned by lawyers and analysts who say the framework of the Fund is not backed by law.

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday approved the establishment of the Fund which will help the 36 states of the federation to revamp transportation as well as fund agriculture, healthcare, education, power and water projects in order to improve the economic competitiveness of the states and create jobs for Nigerians.

The ISF will be funded through savings from monthly federal allocations, according to Dele Alake, Special Adviser to the President, Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, who said N790 billion was set aside for the Fund out of the N1.9 trillion federation revenue for June.

The Fund, which has been created and awarded N790 billion by presidential fiat, has however now come under scrutiny.

“There’s no legal basis for the creation of this illegal fund,” Kalu Aja, an analyst, said.

Read also: FG’s N27.82trn infrastructure budget fails to dent deficit

“Why not transfer this Fund to the legal agency set up to manage windfall revenues which is the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA),” Aja said.

Aja’s views have been roundly supported by lawyers who confirmed that the new Fund could indeed be described as illegal as it does not draw its roots from the constitution.

The lawyers agreed that the NSIA was the only institution with legal backing to manage excess government revenues.

The NSIA derives its mandate from the NSIA Act which was signed into law in May 2011.

It empowers the Authority to receive, manage and invest funds in a diversified portfolio of medium and long term assets on behalf of the Federal Government, State Governments, Federal Capital Territory, and Local Governments Area Councils in preparation for the eventual depletion of Nigeria’s hydrocarbon resources.

Read also; Tinubu approves infrastructure support funds for states

To give effect to the mandates, the NSIA established three main funds: the Stabilisation Fund, the Future Generations Fund, and the Nigeria Infrastructure Fund.

The role of the Stabilisation Fund is to provide budget support in times of economic stress; the Future Generations Fund is an inter-generational savings fund for future generations of Nigerians while the Nigeria Infrastructure Fund is to invest in domestic infrastructure.