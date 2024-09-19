Nigeria’s N33trn livestock economy to see boost as Tinubu get Jega’s report

…Recommends a mixture of ranching and open grazing

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday, received the report of Attahiru Jega’s Presidential Livestock Development Committee’s report.

The report provided 22 recommendations for harnessing the enormous benefits from Nigeria’s 58 million cattle, including identifying the value chain, inputs, production, and opportunity for exports, among others.

Jega, said the sector provides a huge industry with opportunities for economic gains, employment and nutritional value. Others include methods for tackling insecurity created by the perennial farmer-herder conflicts and the creation of jobs.

The report which was handed over to President Bola Tinubu by the committee, is also expected to assist the country tackle the rustling of animals.

Jega said Nigeria must adopt a mixture of both “ranching and open grazing in the short term to address the challenges of farmer-herder clashes

Tinubu inaugurated the committee on July 9, 2024, with himself as chairman of the committee and Jega as co-chair

He lamented that the sector was neglected for a long time, but added that the committee addressed 12 terms of reference and 22 recommendations that will propel Nigeria to see improvement in the sector.

“The sector is much more than cows and will provide opportunities for everyone.

“We have provided detailed guidelines for setting up the Ministry of Livestock Development and the agencies to support the ministry that will provide positive impacts on the sector.

He noted that the key issue was how to focus on the implementation of the recommendations, which have the potential for dealing with the challenges of farmers and herders clashes, among others.